Sam Darnold: Jets Offense Will Be 'Unstoppable' Once TE Chris Herndon Returns

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is apparently very high on tight end Chris Herndon.

Darnold, who looked stellar in his return from mono in last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys, told reporters the Jets offense will be "unstoppable" once Herndon returns to the lineup.

"Right now, we're just missing Chris [Herndon]. Once all the guys are back together, I think we're unstoppable as an offense—or we can be," Darnold said Thursday.

"It's just up to us and how we execute. It's really up to us how many points we score, I think. I think we're capable of so many points. With our offensive line, too, the way they played last game, with the way we've been running the ball and the way they've been protecting, sky's the limit for us."

While it's hard to criticize Darnold's faith in his teammates, calling Herndon the key to unstoppability might be a bit of a stretch. The 2018 fourth-round pick recorded 39 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, not exactly numbers that would be a major leap in offensive production. The Jets also have weaknesses at receiver and the offensive line—not to mention the continued struggles of running back Le'Veon Bell.

To Darnold's credit, the Jets did look vastly improved with him under center against Dallas. He threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns, with Robby Anderson putting up his first 100-yard receiving game of the season. The Jets hadn't even had a 200-yard passing game through the first six weeks. They have just five offensive touchdowns overall.

The difference between mediocre and worst offense in football might feel like a leap to unstoppable, but it feels unlikely Darnold and Co. will keep up the improvement this week. The New England Patriots enter Week 7 undefeated with one of the best defenses through six games in league history. They lead the NFL in yards against, points allowed and turnovers forced, among many other categories.

Herndon is expected to miss Week 7 with a hamstring injury.