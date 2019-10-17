Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Says He's Fit to Face Manchester United

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Joel Matip said on Thursday he is fit and available to face Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Matip told Chris Shaw of Liverpool's official website that he is hoping he can stay injury-free after recovering from a knock against Sheffield United on September 28 that has kept him out of the Reds' last two matches.

"I'm back in training and hopefully I will stay fit," he said. "I'm back in training and I feel good. Of course, if I'm needed, I will be there. Injuries [happen] to a player. Now I'm back, I hope I stay fit and I can focus on the positives."

The Cameroon international's return will be a boost to the table-topping Reds. The 28-year-old has formed a strong partnership with Virgil van Dijk in central defence and will be hoping to start in the north-west derby.

Goal showed just how impressive Matip was in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Chelsea in September:

Liverpool have the best defensive record in the Premier League after eight games. Jurgen Klopp's side have conceded just six goals and are the only unbeaten team left in the top flight.

Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez have stepped in for Matip in recent games but do not offer the same security as the Germany native does alongside Van Dijk. The Reds have conceded four goals in their last two matches while Matip was out of action.

Liverpool's form this season has seen them establish an eight-point lead over defending champions Manchester City at the top of the league to cement their status as favourites to clinch the title.

Victory over their rivals at Old Trafford would maintain their perfect start and equal a Premier League record:

Liverpool will take on a home side in poor form and in the bottom half of the table. Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United last time out and have managed just nine points from their opening eight games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been particularly poor in attack, as highlighted by James Ducker at the Daily Telegraph:

Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season makes them overwhelming favourites to win on Sunday. However, they have a poor record at Old Trafford in league play and have won only one of their last 10 visits.