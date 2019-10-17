Adam Silver Rejected China's Request to Fire Rockets' Daryl Morey: 'No Chance'

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed "Chinese interests" asked for the league to fire Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey for his tweet in support of pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong.

"We said there's no chance that's happening—there's no chance we'll even discipline him," Silver said at the Time 100 Health Summit, per Bloomberg's Riley Griffin and Eben Novy-Williams.

