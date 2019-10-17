Adam Silver Rejected China's Request to Fire Rockets' Daryl Morey: 'No Chance'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2019

SAITAMA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 08: Commissioner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Adam Silver speaks during a press conference prior to the preseason game between Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors at Saitama Super Arena on October 08, 2019 in Saitama, Japan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)
Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed "Chinese interests" asked for the league to fire Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey for his tweet in support of pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong. 

"We said there's no chance that's happening—there's no chance we'll even discipline him," Silver said at the Time 100 Health Summit, per Bloomberg's Riley Griffin and Eben Novy-Williams.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Luol Deng Retiring as a Bull 🙏

    NBA veteran will retire from basketball after signing with the Bulls

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Luol Deng Retiring as a Bull 🙏

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA GM Survey Drops ✍

    NBA.com polled GMs on 50 questions, including MVP winner and Finals champ. Here are the results ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA GM Survey Drops ✍

    John Schuhmann
    via NBA.com

    Wizards Give Beal the Max

    🔘 Total value: four years, $130M 🔘 Player option in 2022-23 🔘 Could get $266M in 2022 🤯

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wizards Give Beal the Max

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    KAT, Book, D-Lo: NBA's Goodfellas

    Slam sits down with the three young stars

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KAT, Book, D-Lo: NBA's Goodfellas

    Max Resetar
    via SLAM