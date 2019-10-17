Kylian Mbappe Returns to PSG Squad After Hamstring Injury

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has been named in Paris Saint-Germain's 19-man squad to face Nice on Friday and could make his first appearance in three weeks following a hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old has made one 30-minute appearance in PSG's last six league games, but manager Thomas Tuchel has included his most valuable star in the selection for the trip to Nice:

Mbappe has scored twice in six appearances across all competitions this season, while Tuchel is without record signing Neymar following an injury he suffered on international duty with Brazil.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.