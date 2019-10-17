Kylian Mbappe Returns to PSG Squad After Hamstring Injury

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Galatasaray AS and Paris St. Germain at Turk Telekom Stadyumu on October 01, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.(Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)
ANP Sport/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has been named in Paris Saint-Germain's 19-man squad to face Nice on Friday and could make his first appearance in three weeks following a hamstring injury. 

The 20-year-old has made one 30-minute appearance in PSG's last six league games, but manager Thomas Tuchel has included his most valuable star in the selection for the trip to Nice:

Mbappe has scored twice in six appearances across all competitions this season, while Tuchel is without record signing Neymar following an injury he suffered on international duty with Brazil. 

      

