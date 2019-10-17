Report: Bengals' Cordy Glenn Argued with Coaches over Handling of Concussion

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals tackle Cordy Glenn has reportedly been unhappy with the team's handling of a concussion he suffered during the preseason.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, both parties have "been at odds regarding the concussion, its symptoms, whether he's able to return, the need for second opinions, and how the player feels" because Glenn feels like the team rushed him back.

Florio added Glenn and a member of Cincinnati's coaching staff had an argument about the situation Wednesday, prompting Glenn to tell head coach Zac Taylor to cut him.

Glenn started Cincinnati's first two preseason games but hasn't suited up since being diagnosed with a concussion on Aug. 19.



Per the Bengals' official injury report, Glenn returned to practice on a limited basis prior to a Sept. 30 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn't play in that game and sat out the following week's practice.

Glenn was cleared to practice Wednesday, but Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reported the 30-year-old wasn't at the Bengals facilities Thursday.

Cincinnati acquired Glenn in March 2018 from the Buffalo Bills as part of a deal that also included swapping four draft picks. He started 13 games last season.

The Bengals will attempt to get their first win of 2019 when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.