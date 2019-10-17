Art Rooney II Says Steelers Not 'Too Worried' About GM Kevin Colbert's Contract

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is in the final year of his contract, with his current pact set to expire in May 2020. But as team owner Art Rooney II told Ian Rapoport on the RapSheet and Friends Podcast, any contract discussions will occur after the season:

"Not much to say about Kevin at this point other than we agreed to talk after the season which is the way we normally have done Kevin's contract. So, it wasn't anything unusual and so after next year's draft we'll sit down and see where we go. Overall, Kevin has done a great job for us certainly his decision in terms of how we proceed. I think he's at a point in his life where he's got to make some decision on those kinds of things. Right now, we're in the middle of the season, he's in the middle of getting ready for next year's draft. None of us are too worried about the contract right now."

Colbert also said over the summer that he wanted to wait until after the season before engaging in any potential extension talks.

"It was with the understanding that when I got to the end of that extension, if I was still employed, that mostly likely moving forward I would approach it year to year," Colbert said about signing his current contract in 2017, per Joe Rutter of TribLive.com. "That was a personal request on my part."

Colbert added: "I'm very grateful that Art is accommodating to that part. That is where myself and our family are in our lives."

So it seems like a very real possibility that this season will be Colbert's last. At the very least, when he and Rooney sit down in the offseason, a long-term contract extension won't be in the cards. Despite the possibility of Colbert calling it quits, he said over the summer he isn't approaching the 2019 season as his swan song.

"I'm not thinking about this is my last year," he said. "What I am thinking and what we have talked about is we will make that decision at some point that is agreeable. Right now, we are going to focus on 2019. There is nothing more to it than that."

Colbert, 62, has served as Pittsburgh's general manager since the 2000 season, adding the title of vice president to his job description in 2016. Under his tenure the Steelers have gone 199-109-2, reaching the postseason 12 times and winning two Super Bowls (2005, 2008).

But with the team missing the postseason last year and opening this season 2-4—albeit with starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out injured—the Steelers might be nearing the point of changing leadership one way or another.

On the other hand, there's an argument to be made that Colbert has earned the right to go out on his own terms given his sustained excellence and two titles. Either way, it won't be a discussion until after the 2019 season.