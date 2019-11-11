Deebo Samuel, Dante Pettis, 49ers' Fantasy Outlook After Emmanuel Sanders Injury

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

After adding Emmanuel Sanders in a midseason trade, the San Francisco 49ers are once again forced to play without him after the veteran picked up a rib injury during the first half of the team's game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night that will keep him out for the rest of the game.

The good news is the offense knows how to play without him after doing it for the first two months of the season, but the loss of Sanders was compounded by tight end George Kittle having already been ruled out with ankle and knee injuries before the game.

Outside of Kittle, no Niner should be trusted in fantasy lineups.

However, going forward, there are still several players with promise who could become valuable in the right matchups.

Deebo Samuel has the most upside of the group as a rookie second-round pick who has gotten a lot of snaps when he is on the field. The coaching staff has also seemingly worked to get the ball into the speedster's hands, a sign of faith in his talent.

Samuel has been quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's most-targeted receiver without Kittle and Sanders against the Seahawks.

You can expect the team to continue force-feeding him until the production takes care of itself.

Marquise Goodwin is a possible option to consider thanks to his chemistry with Garoppolo. The seven-year veteran had his best season in 2017 after Garoppolo took over and has looked good again in 2019 with the starting quarterback under center.

Although the 49ers like running the ball, Goodwin is one of the few players to get regular targets in the passing attack.

The same can't be said for Dante Pettis, who was the presumed No. 1 receiver going into the season but hasn't lived up to that promise. The opportunity is there, but he is yet to prove he can do anything with it.

This keeps everyone from being a must-start, even after Sanders' injury, although Samuel and Goodwin could be worth speculative adds where available.