Tyson Fury, Triple H Talk WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman, XFL's Return

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE executive vice president of talent, live events and creative Triple H made the rounds Thursday on ESPN, appearing on Get Up and First Take to discuss Fury's match against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31.

Fury is set to step into an entirely different world when he faces Strowman, but the undefeated boxing superstar feels he is tailor made for professional wrestling: "I think I was born to do this. I'm a natural entertainer as you see with the boxing. Now I'm going into the real entertainment. The best value in entertainment and sports is WWE."

He also noted that he is a longtime fan of WWE and was always hopeful that an opportunity like this one would arise.

Fury was asked if he received any resistance from those around him due to his scheduled rematch with Deontay Wilder on Feb. 22. While Fury admitted that many thought he shouldn't do anything with WWE at this juncture, he didn't want to miss out on something he has long coveted:

"All of them did [tell me I shouldn't do it]. Bob Arum, Frank Walker, my management group, everybody. But I've gotta do what I've gotta do. I've gotta take these opportunities and it's my life. I believe life is too short for regrets, and if I didn't do this now at 31 years old while the opportunity's around, then when was I ever going to do it? And it's something I always wanted to do, so this is why I'm doing it."

While there is no question that Fury is an elite-level athlete, it is easy to understand why there may be some level of concern regarding his foray into wrestling. Pro wrestling is a completely different animal from boxing, and when Fury steps inside the ring with the 6'8" and 385-pound Strowman, injury is a possibility.

Triple H helped mitigate some of those concerns, though, by saying that he believes Fury is already a natural in the wrestling business:

"With him coming down to our Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, he has taken to this like a fish to water. His footwork, his mannerisms, everything is there. The athleticism of what he does as a combat athlete is there and then some. Plus, is there a better showman on the planet than Tyson Fury? He was custom made to do this."

In addition to wrestling, Fury and Triple H talked some football. More specifically, Fury attempted to break a Dallas Cowboys mini helmet with a mallet on Get Up:

On First Take, The Game discussed the revival of the XFL, which is being spearheaded by his boss and father-in-law Vince McMahon.

The original XFL debuted to a great deal of fanfare in 2001, but it disbanded after just one season. Triple H believes McMahon is better prepared to provide a product with some shelf life this time around: "This time, Vince knows the difference. It's about football this time, and I think that's going to be the key. These athletes are going to get to show what they can do."

When the XFL burst onto the scene in 2001, it was filled with gimmicks, such as diving for the ball at midfield instead of a coin toss or cameras in the cheerleaders' locker room. Now, the XFL seems far more focused on delivering a unique brand of football.

McMahon has hired some qualified football people to help run the league, including commissioner Oliver Luck, and things seem to be going smoothly thus far on the heels of this week's draft.

Football fans will get their first taste of XFL action in February, while WWE fans can witness a battle of behemoths between Fury and Strowman on Halloween, streaming live on WWE Network.

