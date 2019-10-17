Buddy Hield Blasts Kings' $90M Contract Offer: 'I Feel Like I'm Worth More'

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield continued to lash out at the team's contract offers ahead of Monday's deadline for rookie-scale extensions.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday the Kings presented a four-year, $90 million offer, while Hield and agent Brandon Rosenthal are pushing for closer to $110 million.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee provided the guard's comments following Wednesday night's exhibition victory over Melbourne United from Australia:

"I see it like an insult. I feel like I'm worth more than that. If you say I'm your guy and you want to build around me, I just need you to show it. Actions speak louder than words. If you're just talking and not showing nothing, I'm not going to respect it. I love playing here. I want to be here. This is my home. I'm trying to buy a house here, but everything is on stall mode because I don't know if they'll really commit to me."

Hield previously expressed his frustration with the lack of progress toward an extension during an interview with Anderson last week:

"We need to get that done. I want to get that done, for sure. If it doesn't get done, things could go the other way. This is where I want to be, so it would be good for me to be here in Sacramento. If I'm their guy, I think they should make it happen already. I want to build a future here. I want to be here, but we have to see something. Something's gotta come to the table. We have a week-and-a-half to see what that brings, but I want to be here."

He added, "I'm ready to get this s--t done."

The 26-year-old University of Oklahoma product is coming off a breakout 2018-19 campaign during which he averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. He shot 45.8 percent from the field, including 42.7 percent on threes, which ranked seventh in the NBA.

He's combined with point guard De'Aaron Fox to form one of the league's most dynamic young backcourts, giving the Kings the foundation for long-term success.

The rest of the roster still isn't at the necessary level to compete in the loaded Western Conference, but losing Hield next summer, when he can become a restricted free agent if no deal is reached by Monday, would be a massive setback in the team's rebuilding efforts.

It's unclear whether there's enough time, or desire from the Sacramento front office, to bridge the $20 million cap before the deadline.