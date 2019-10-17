Darby Allin's Stock Rises, Vintage Jon Moxley Arrives, More AEW Dynamite Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The third broadcast of All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite started with a sneak attack with major implications on the tag-team championship and never let off the gas.

Once again, AEW found a way to make two hours fly by in a way wrestling often doesn't these days, emphasizing an "anything can happen at any moment" vibe and most everyone is a credible threat.

Layers of onion surrounding the tag titles unfurled, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega inched closer to a fatal confrontation, several pay-per-view matches were given stunning buildups and a superstar was born in the main event.

While brilliantly sketching out reasons for viewers to keep coming back, AEW simply did it again. These were the top moments.