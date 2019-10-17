5 Takeaways After Week 3 of AEW Dynamite on TNT

5 Takeaways After Week 3 of AEW Dynamite on TNTOctober 17, 2019
Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite was the company's third live television broadcast and it's already clear who some of the standout performers will be in the coming months.
A late change to the card kept Luchasaurus off the show due to an injury, but Marko Stunt stepped up to replace him in a tag title tournament bout alongside Jungle Boy.
The show didn't feature any surprises like Eric Bischoff coming out just days after being let go from his position with WWE. It focused on existing storylines and building its championship divisions.
Riho and Chris Jericho defended the women's and AEW world championships, respectively, in addition to two tag title tournament matches and a tag bout featuring four of the company's biggest stars.
Let's look at some of the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's show.
Scorpio Sky Is a Future Star
Christopher Daniels was set to team up with Frankie Kazarian to battle Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy, but as they made their way to the ring, The Lucha Bros attacked them and took Daniels out of the equation.
This brought out Scorpio Sky to fend off Pentagon and Fenix before taking his teammate's place in the match to represent SoCal Uncensored.
Sky is a veteran of the business and has appeared for several promotions, including a memorable role as Harold in WWE, one of Daniel Bryan and Kane's fellow patients in Dr. Shelby's therapy group.
Not only is he someone fans know from his years in the business, but he is also a top-level performer who can have a great match with anyone on the roster.
AEW has their top singles stars lined up right now, but we could see Sky's name in the mix for a world title opportunity within a year if he continues performing the way he has been.
Britt Baker Needs Time to Grow
Riho put the AEW Women's Championship on the line against Dr. Britt Baker in the second match of the night.
Many see Baker as the face of the women's division in AEW because she was the first woman signed to a contract and featured heavily in the pay-per-views leading up to the debut of Dynamite.
While she has had some good performances, Wednesday did not feature her best match. She and Riho struggled to find chemistry early in the bout and it led to a few botches and awkward spots.
Baker has only been wrestling for about four years so people should not expect her to carry the weight of an entire division on her back. She is one of many talents who needs room to grow with the fledgling promotion.
She never went through a developmental program and she is new to being on television. With time, she will grow into the top star AEW wants her to be but we need to let that happen before putting pressure on her.
Jungle Boy Has the It-Factor
Jungle Boy is one of AEW's most recognizable faces due to his wild hair and resemblance to his father, Luke Perry.
His family name did not get him a job with AEW. His skill is why Cody Rhodes and company came calling and he has proved to be a good investment.
Not only is he able to pull off some exciting high-flying moves, but Jungle Boy is also one half of Jurassic Express with Luchasaurus, so his gimmick is already over with the crowd. He has an indefinable quality that makes him fun to watch.
We haven't heard too many promos from him but what he has done has been good. If AEW ever creates a midcard singles title, Jungle Boy is going to be a fixture in the division.
At some point, he will end up in the hunt for the World Heavyweight Championship since AEW seems happy to give rising stars a chance to shine alongside veterans like Jericho.
At only 22 years old, he has his entire career ahead of him to make a name for himself.
Win-Loss Records Could Become Problematic
AEW has talked about how wins and losses are going to matter more than they do in other promotions, but if certain people keep getting booked to lose, this will turn into a problem.
Take Joey Janela for example. AEW has been featuring him heavily as one of the company's most hardcore performers but he has yet to win a match.
If management decides it wants to put him in the title picture after a few months of putting other people over, he is going to have to win a bunch of matches before his record will justify giving him a title shot.
If his record is irrelevant, then AEW doesn't have to keep track of records to begin with. While tracking wins and losses might seem like a good idea to make the show more like a real sport, it is going to lead to certain people losing a lot and never being considered contenders for championships.
There could always be ways around having a losing record, but sometimes a company will decide to give someone a push out of nowhere. If their record is weak, it will be that much harder to get someone over.
Darby Allin Is the Future
Darby Allin has had a couple of impressive matches against Cody and Jimmy Havoc but his biggest test to date came Wednesday against Chris Jericho.
The skateboarder has quickly established himself as one of the most unique and interesting young talents on the roster, and his title shot against Le Champion proved he his capable of hanging with the big boys.
Allin not only kept up with Jericho during the first half of the match but he also managed to have an even better second half despite having his hands taped behind his back.
All of his risk-taking moves were that much more dangerous since he had no way to brace himself with his arms when he landed. The crowd ate up every second of this match.
AEW has a lot of promising young stars who could be big one day. Allin could be to AEW what CM Punk was to WWE for a time.