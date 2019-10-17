5 Takeaways After Week 3 of AEW Dynamite on TNT

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite was the company's third live television broadcast and it's already clear who some of the standout performers will be in the coming months.

A late change to the card kept Luchasaurus off the show due to an injury, but Marko Stunt stepped up to replace him in a tag title tournament bout alongside Jungle Boy.

The show didn't feature any surprises like Eric Bischoff coming out just days after being let go from his position with WWE. It focused on existing storylines and building its championship divisions.

Riho and Chris Jericho defended the women's and AEW world championships, respectively, in addition to two tag title tournament matches and a tag bout featuring four of the company's biggest stars.

Let's look at some of the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's show.