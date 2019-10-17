NBA Rumors: Latest on Pascal Siakam, Buddy Hield Extensions, Tyler Herro Trade

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

While the beginning of the NBA regular season is an exciting time for on-court reasons, the deadline for rookie-scale extension basically overlaps the start of a new campaign. Executives are eager to see a reshaped roster, but they're also looking toward the future.

That, as always, includes potential trades, too.

Pascal Siakam and Buddy Hield are among the extension-eligible players, but the latest report indicates Hield and the Sacramento Kings are far apart in negotiations. On the other side of the country, the Miami Heat are fending off interest in rookie guard Tyler Herro.

Because of the Oct. 21 deadline, potential contracts for Siakam and Hield are most pressing. If either player doesn't sign an extension, he'll be a restricted free agent next summer.

It appears Siakam won't hit the market.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Siakam is seeking a max contract from the Toronto Raptors and is expected to receive it. Siakam had a breakout 2018-19 season, winning Most Improved Player and averaging 19 points and 7.1 rebounds in the playoffs.

Haynes called Siakam a "virtual lock" for an extension, the value of which should be $170 million over five years.

Sacramento isn't offering nearly as much for Hield; the current offer from the Kings is a four-year, $90 million pact, per Haynes. Hield is looking for a "number closer to $110 million."

Although optimism about a deal getting completed isn't necessarily low, it's not a foregone conclusion, either.

Hield recently shared his desire to re-sign but mentioned his frustration with the slow contract talks. The sharpshooter added he's prepared for "things to go the other way," according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

The Kings―who haven't reached the postseason since 2005-06―finally have a bit of promise with Hield, De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley III and Harrison Barnes. They probably won't risk messing up that foundation.

Still, that's a hefty salary that must be considered carefully. After all, big money is a key factor in Miami trying to keep Herro.

Miami has the fourth-highest payroll in the league, per HoopsHype, yet the Heat aren't considered a championship threat. Barring a trade that also serves as a salary dump, their flexibility is limited for the next two seasons. Other teams are wise to chase Herro, his upside and his inexpensive $3.6 million salary.

They're not having much luck, though.

"[The Heat have] been firm on him and (Bam) Adebayo being untouchable," an unnamed GM told Sean Deveney of Heavy. "Maybe they would move off of that as the season goes on, but as it stands, they think they've got the second coming of Klay Thompson offensively. They have not had a lot of useful guys on rookie contracts in past years and that's killed their cap. They've got two now, they don't want to let them go."

Though it's merely the preseason, Herro has averaged 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. That guarantees nothing for the meaningful games, but his potential is evident.

And, also critically for cash-strapped Miami, his price tag is low.

