Brooks Koepka Shades Rory McIlroy: He Hasn't Won a Major Since I've Been on Tour

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2019

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Brooks Koepka of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland look on from the eighth tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 25, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka isn't buying into the notion that he and Rory McIlroy are rivals on the golf course.

Koepka recently downplayed the concept of rivalries in golf during an interview with Daniel Hicks of the American Foreign Press.

He also noted McIlroy's performance does not quite match up to his: "I've been out here for, what, five years. Rory hasn't won a major since I've been on the PGA Tour. So I just don't view it as a rivalry. I'm not looking at anybody behind me. I'm No. 1 in the world. I've got open road in front of me. I'm not looking in the rearview mirror, so I don't see it as a rivalry."

     

