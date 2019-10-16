Browns GM John Dorsey on Baker Mayfield: 'I Love Everything About Him'

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have struggled immensely to start the 2019 season, a major disappointment given the high expectations for the organization coming into the year. But general manager John Dorsey expressed the utmost support for his second-year quarterback on Wednesday.

"I like where he is. I like his competitiveness. I love everything about him, that hasn't changed one bit," he told reporters, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. "... And what I really like is his teammates like him."

With the 2-4 Browns heading into their bye week, Dorsey noted that nobody was pleased with the slow start but added that the Browns have time to right the proverbial ship:

Getting Mayfield back on track will be key if the Browns are to reemerge as a playoff contender. The 24-year-old had a solid rookie season, throwing for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games while completing 63.8 percent of his passes.

But Mayfield has been downright bad this season, throwing for 1,496 yards, five touchdowns and 11 picks while completing just 56.6 percent of his throws. He's already been sacked 16 times this season, and his 25 interceptions in the past two seasons are the most in the NFL.

The Browns aren't panicking over their second-year quarterback, however.

"I think each and every interception has its own story," head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters on Monday, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I want Baker to continue to work to make better decisions. Then we need to work around him to make sure we’re where we need to be. Quarterback play is dictated by people around him being on same page."

Still, eliminating the turnovers has to be the top priority. Per Cabot, the Browns are 0-7 when Mayfield throws more than one interception in a game. And Mayfield is averaging nearly two picks per game this year, a huge part of Cleveland's overall struggles.

So the Browns may continue to support Mayfield and believe in him as their franchise quarterback, but there's little doubt that he needs to be better. Cleveland has made the all-in bet that he will be, and to Mayfield's credit, he's only 20 games into his career and has time to grow and evolve.

But if Cleveland is going to turn its season around and reach the postseason this year, they need him to grow quickly.