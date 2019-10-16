Bears HC Matt Nagy 'Cautiously Optimistic' Mitchell Trubisky Starts vs. Saints

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Mitchell Trubisky could return this weekend for the Chicago Bears when they host the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Wednesday he is "cautiously optimistic" his quarterback will be able to play in Sunday's game.

Trubisky was injured in the first quarter of Chicago's 16-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 29. He landed on his shoulder after being sacked by Danielle Hunter and was replaced by Chase Daniel.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Trubisky suffered a dislocated left shoulder with a slight labrum tear but wouldn't require surgery.

The Bears lost 24-21 to the Oakland Raiders in Week 5 without Trubisky. Daniel finished 22-of-30 for 231 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he was sacked four times.

Trubisky was off to a slow start this season prior to getting hurt. The 25-year-old is completing 65.1 percent of his attempts with 588 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Chicago (3-2) will host New Orleans (5-1) at Soldier Field in a crucial matchup for two NFC teams with playoff aspirations.