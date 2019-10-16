Cubs President Theo Epstein Sued over Alleged Damage to Arizona Home

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein is embroiled in a fight about his family's stay at an Arizona home during spring training for the 2015 season.

Steven Hsieh of the Phoenix New Times reported the news, noting Epstein stayed in the Arizona home of John and Mary Valentino with his wife, two children and dog from February to March 2015.

The landlords filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging the dog "left a terrible odor and urine-stained carpeting" and damaged tile and stone flooring, wood door jams, cabinets, and furniture. The lawsuit also said the Epsteins left additional damage such as drywall holes and a ripped grill cover at the $1 million house.

The landlords refused to refund the $5,000 security and pet deposit and further requested the Epsteins cover $51,405 of damage through their insurance.

However, Julian Green, the vice president of communications for the Cubs, called the lawsuit "baseless," said the Epsteins discovered the urine stains when they arrived and pointed to the dangers of living in the house because of the scorpion population.

"This frivolous lawsuit would have you believe a 10-pound rescue puppy transformed into a nightmarish Levitan from the 1984 Alice Cooper horror movie and went on a rampage in a rental property," Green said. "The truth is the real horror story was the house and inhabited creatures that put this family at risk every time they put their children to sleep."

Green also cited a report written by exterminator Ben Holland that revealed there were 45 scorpions on the property.

As a result, the Epsteins moved away from the house for the final two weeks of spring training and requested a refund for the time that was refused.

This comes as Epstein and the rest of the Cubs' front office is searching for a new manager after parting ways with Joe Maddon this offseason. Maddon managed the Cubs for five years, leading them to the playoffs four times and a World Series title in 2016.