Chargers RB Melvin Gordon Says He Needs More Carries to Get into Rhythm

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has struggled in the two games since his return from a holdout, and he believes a small workload is the culprit.

According to ESPN's Eric D. Williams, Gordon feels he will become more productive once he starts getting the ball more often:

"There's no rhythm you can get into with eight carries, I don't care what running back you are. I get stronger down the line.

"With the more carries you get, you run that play and you're like, 'Okay, this is how they are playing it.' So when you run that play again, I know how I'm going to treat it. But when you get eight carries, you've seen the same play for the first time every time. There's no feel to it, and you never get a feel for the game."

Gordon had just eight carries for 18 yards in Sunday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Overall, he has carried the ball 20 times for 49 yards and has seven receptions for 37 yards through two contests.

The 26-year-old missed four games while holding out in hopes of a new contract or trade. During that time, backup running back Austin Ekeler established himself as a top option and was one of the most productive running backs in the league.

With Gordon out of the picture, Ekeler topped 100 scrimmage yards in three of those games and scored six touchdowns. Ekeler also leads all NFL running backs this season with 42 receptions through six contests.

Although the Chargers were playing from behind against Pittsburgh, which would seemingly play into Ekeler's hands as a receiving back, he also had his worst game of the season with 14 rushing yards and three receptions for 14 yards.

Gordon out-touched Ekeler 11-8 in the game, and with the Chargers going 0-2 since Gordon returned, it can be argued that forcing Gordon into the lineup has disrupted the offense's rhythm to some degree.

At the same time, tossing Gordon to the side is a tough sell given the fact that he averaged a career-best 5.1 yards per carry last season and entered 2019 having scored 12 or more touchdowns in three straight campaigns. The Wisconsin alum averaged 17.4 carries per game during that span.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is of the opinion that the offensive line is to blame for Gordon's struggles thus far: "I don't think it has anything to do with Melvin Gordon. We've got to open up more running lanes."

The Bolts are compromised up front with left tackle Russell Okung on the non-football injury list and center Mike Pouncey on injured reserve, and there is little doubt that the offensive line has been a weak spot during L.A.'s 2-4 start.

Gordon and the Los Angeles offensive line will look to get back on track Sunday when they face a Tennessee Titans defense that ranks in the middle of the pack against the run this season.