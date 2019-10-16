Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Set Guinness World Record in EPL Last Season

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said it is an "honour" to be included in the Guinness World Records following his record-breaking Premier League season in 2018-19.

The right-back racked up 12 assists in England's top flight, setting a new record for most assists by a defender in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old spoke to Guinness World Records about his feat:

Per Connie Suggitt for Guinness World Records' official website, he said:

"It's an honour. I've always wanted to go forward and help the team to create as many chances as possible.

"It's obviously down to the lads to put the ball into the back of the net, because football is a team game and without them this record wouldn't be possible.

"It's an unbelievably proud moment for me and my family, and something I hope will stand for a few years."

Alexander-Arnold only had three assists in the Premier League last season until he doubled his tally with a hat-trick of assists against Watford on February 27.

He then set up a further six goals in the final six games of the campaign.

That end-of-season flurry allowed him to overtake team-mate Andy Robertson, who had equalled the previous record of 11, held jointly by Everton's Andy Hinchcliffe and Leighton Baines for the 1994-95 and 2010-11 seasons, respectively.

"He probably thought he had the competition wrapped up," Alexander-Arnold joked.

In all competitions, the Englishman finished the campaign with 16 assists, while the Scot recorded 13.

This season, the former has two assists in the Premier League, though he's perhaps unfortunate not to have registered more:

He also set up Robertson for a goal in the UEFA Champions League, too:

The dual threat of the two full-backs and their superb delivery into the box is a potent weapon in Liverpool's arsenal.

With defenders occupied containing their front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson's attacking runs often bear fruit.

The pair are among the best full-backs in the world, and given Alexander-Arnold is still so young he could hit new heights in the coming years—he may find himself setting a new record again in the near future.