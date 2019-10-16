Kentucky's John Calipari: Expanded NBA Draft Would 'Ruin College Basketball'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari said that anyone who is in favor of expanding the NBA draft past its current two-round structure is "trying to ruin college basketball," per Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com.

"If anybody supports more rounds in the draft, those more rounds are to get kids to go to the G League, you do not care about college basketball or you're trying to ruin college basketball," Calipari said.

The comments come after Duke men's hoops head coach Mike Krzyzewski cited the G League and said he believes the NBA will expand its number of draft rounds, per the Associated Press.

"if I'm the owner of an NBA team and I have a G League affiliate I don't want to just protect two guys—I want to protect everybody," Krzyzewski said.



Calipari, who has coached Kentucky since 2009 and has 709 career wins at UMass, Memphis and UK, further elaborated on his points.

"After two years they don't perform, what? The NBA is going to take care of them and hire them? No. It's entertainment. You're done," Calipari said.

"If they're not going to the NBA, if we're really about young people, we should encourage them to go to college. And the reason is their way out is through education. Their way to break through to the American dream is education."

The NBA moved to a two-round draft format in 1990.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.