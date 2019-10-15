Todd Gurley Talks Rams Refocusing, 'Special' Darrell Henderson and Call of Duty

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Nobody in the NFL is better than Todd Gurley.

At least when it comes to the new Call of Duty Mobile game.

"On the mobile, I'm probably going to be the best right now," Gurley told Bleacher Report when discussing the new version of the popular franchise that was released on Oct. 1 and is available on both iOS and Android.

The Los Angeles Rams star also believes he would finish in the top 100 of a Call of Duty tournament featuring every player in the NFL, recognizing "that's fairly good. Just like making the top 100 list for the NFL."

Yet, it is the mobile game that has recently caught his eye.

"It's super dope," he said. "Just being able to be a fan, playing it growing up on Xbox and Playstation and then to be able to just download it for free on my phone. It's actually pretty cool, it has all old maps so it brings back a bunch of high school memories."

Rams fans hope Gurley's eventual return to the field after missing Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers will bring back memories of last season when they went to the Super Bowl as a dominant offense that finished second in the league in total yards and points.

Los Angeles has lost three games in a row after starting the year with three straight wins and managed just seven points against San Francisco with Gurley sidelined. Jared Goff threw for a meager 78 yards and struggled to generate any momentum against the undefeated foe.

"The NFL, it's different," Gurley said of his team's up-and-down performances. "You can have 500 yards one week and have six picks the next week. Or I can rush for 100 yards and three touchdowns one week and not have any the next week. We haven't really had the chance to be able to get it done the last three weeks."



Things might come easier against the Atlanta Falcons in the next game.

Atlanta is 1-5 and 31st in the league in points allowed per game (31.0). The Rams offense also hasn't been stuck in an extended slump even during a losing streak and scored a combined 69 points in losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks with Gurley on the field.

"We didn't really do too much last game but the two games before, we still lost, but we were still able to put up points," Gurley said. "That's just part of playing in this league, it's week-by-week and just trying to refocus each week and focus on the next game."

As the Rams prepare to focus on the next game, there was a silver lining in the loss to the 49ers. Rookie running back Darrell Henderson flashed his potential and averaged 6.5 yards per carry against a formidable 49ers front.

He impressed his three-time Pro Bowler teammate in the process.

"He's a special player, there's a reason why we got him out of Memphis," Gurley said. "He's just shown a little bit of what's coming in the future for him. I'm super excited to see him play out his career."

If Henderson and the rest of the offense get back on track against the Falcons, the Rams will be 4-3 heading into a Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals in London.

And what will Gurley be doing on that long flight?

"My seven-hour flight, I'll just be playing Call of Duty the whole time."