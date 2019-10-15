Video: Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues Visit Donald Trump at White House

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Four months after capturing the first Stanley Cup title in franchise history, the St. Louis Blues were honored by President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

Fresh off playing in New York on Monday night, the Blues made the journey to Washington D.C., where Trump spoke about their accomplishments from last season:

The president also got in a joke with goalie Jordan Binnington about allowing one goal in the series-clinching 4-1 victory in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins:

While everyone was in the Rose Garden, Blues head coach Craig Berube got to say a few words, and chairman Tom Stillman presented Trump with his own custom jersey:

St. Louis made history last season after falling into last place in the NHL standings on Jan. 3 by going on a 30-10-5 to finish the regular season, making the playoffs and knocking off the Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final.