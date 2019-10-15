Cowboys News: DL Tyrone Crawford to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Hip Injury

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

A rough stretch for the Dallas Cowboys has gotten even worse with defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford declared out for the rest of the season.

The team announced Tuesday the veteran will undergo surgery to heal a hip injury that has "plagued him since the offseason." He will be placed on injured reserve to end his season.

Crawford missed Weeks 3 and 4 with the injury before returning for the last two games. He saw limited action off the bench after starting the first two games of the season.

The 29-year-old had been a reliable player for the Cowboys since entering the league in 2012. From 2014-18, he appeared in 76 of 80 regular-season games for the team, starting 74 of them.

Crawford also set a career high with 5.5 sacks last season.

Adding his production with the ability to line up at both tackle and end, he was a valuable part of the Cowboys defense.

Fellow defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence gave his thoughts on the injury:

Antwaun Woods should see more playing time at defensive tackle with Crawford unavailable, but it's another problem for a Cowboys squad that has lost three straight games to fall to 3-3 on the season.