Disastrous Seth Rollins vs. 'Fiend' Bray Wyatt WWE Feud Keeps Getting Worse

Somehow, WWE just keeps digging a deeper hole with the Seth Rollins-Bray Wyatt feud.

As if the main event of Hell in a Cell wasn't bad enough, the Oct. 14 edition of Raw ended with Rollins physically going to The Fiend's Firefly Fun House and—wait for it—burning it down.

Coming out of Hell in a Cell eight days earlier, it almost looked as if WWE wouldn't acknowledge the humiliating main event finish at all.

And that might have ended up better than what fans are getting now.

Now, it seems WWE has killed off some of the mystique surrounding The Fiend. Previously, his Firefly Fun House segments had operated in this headspace where it was easy to think it wasn't a place other wrestlers could actually visit.

However, barring some massive twist that would be borderline unprecedented for modern WWE storytelling, apparently wrestlers can get there. They can attack Wyatt and set the place on fire.

And while this isn't the biggest ordeal in the world, it sure doesn't help. There's some suspension of disbelief required for WWE viewing, but now it's hard to shake the idea of Wyatt setting up his little episodic stage in the back each week and playing with puppets. Before, it was this chaotic—if not demonic—thing that took over shows and distorted them.

WWE had the benefit of the doubt to get The Fiend character right before Hell in a Cell. It seemed like the company was letting him run wild, doing whatever he wanted and flexing the creative muscles. Coming out of the pay-per-view, not so much.

Because based on current WWE trajectory, fans know where this will go next. Rollins will come out with another "did what I had to do" promo. The next match will likely disobey the "anything goes" rules again, and The Fiend will find a way to lose, whether it's supposedly via the universal champion pushing the line of what's acceptable or Wyatt attacking a referee to show just how much he doesn't care about titles.

The kicker? WWE's draft—botched in its own right over the course of a few days—sent Wyatt to SmackDown while Rollins sticks on Raw.

If one didn't know any better, it would almost seem like this was the company's way of killing off the Firefly Fun House before Wyatt arrives on Fox. And that also means the next match between these two Superstars likely has a predictable ending because WWE wouldn't dare set the precedent of wrestlers hopping between the two shows again after the miserable Wild Card Rule confused everything.

It's all a shame, too, because there has been some really fun stuff in here. Rollins was doing a surprisingly good job at conveying fear at certain points. Wyatt's "why are you doing this to me?" once Rollins invaded the Firefly Fun House was borderline chilling.

But barring a downright shocker, this is in predictable WWE territory. The Fiend was overexposed and booked into a title match when he probably shouldn't have been. Hell in a Cell ended with a chorus of boos and almost universally negative reaction because of a referee stoppage in a Hell in a Cell match of all things. And now there's the burning down of the Firefly Fun House, which had been maybe the best thing going in WWE.

That arson, by the way, was met with a similar chorus of boos from the live crowd. A quick Google search shows a similar widespread reaction.

Wyatt, at least, took the chance to get some character work in on social media:

Even Wyatt seems to be nodding toward the mystery as to where the funhouse really is via his "dead" comment, though.

If fans are lucky, Wyatt, Rollins and WWE can still find a way to salvage this, but fans just haven't had any sort of luck while throwing every bit of support they have behind The Fiend so far.

What has seemed like the biggest no-brainer of the no-brainers lately has been mishandled so badly fans haven't shied away from trouncing the company's supposed top good guy with boos during backstage videos and chanting "AEW" (for All Elite Wrestling) as a pay-per-view goes off the air.

At this point, things might have to get even worse before they get better. But the hope now has to be getting these two Superstars away from each other and hoping neither suffered irreparable harm.