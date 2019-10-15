NBA Rumors: Former No. 2 Pick Hasheem Thabeet Signs G League Contract

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Former NBA player Hasheem Thabeet has reportedly signed a G League contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Thabeet, 32, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2009 NBA draft. He never lived up to those lofty expectations, however, averaging just 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in a five-year career that saw him play for Memphis, the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He last played in the NBA for the Thunder in the 2013-14 season, averaging 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 23 games.

