NBA Rumors: Former No. 2 Pick Hasheem Thabeet Signs G League Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2019

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives into Oklahoma City Thunder center Hasheem Thabeet during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, March 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Former NBA player Hasheem Thabeet has reportedly signed a G League contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Thabeet, 32, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2009 NBA draft. He never lived up to those lofty expectations, however, averaging just 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in a five-year career that saw him play for Memphis, the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He last played in the NBA for the Thunder in the 2013-14 season, averaging 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 23 games.

                    

