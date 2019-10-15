Tyson Fury Crown Jewel Payday, Bray Wyatt Tweets at Seth Rollins, WWE Draft News

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Tyson Fury Reportedly Making Big Bucks for Crown Jewel

WWE announced last week that lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury will face Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31, and it reportedly took big money in order to make it happen.

According to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, sources said Fury will receive "in the ballpark" of $15 million for the match.

Fury and Strowman ran an angle on the debut episode of SmackDown on Fox that saw Strowman throw Dolph Ziggler into Fury. Security then had to keep Fury and Strowman separated.

On the following episode of Raw, Fury and Strowman engaged in a pull-apart brawl, which set the stage for WWE to announce their match at a special press conference. WWE also announced Brock Lesnar against Cain Velasquez for Crown Jewel.

There has long been speculation regarding Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman making requests regarding WWE's Saudi Arabia events, and Fury's involvement may be another example of that.

Fury is one of the biggest stars in combat sports thanks to his 29-0-1 record, and he has international appeal since he has fought multiple times in Europe and North America.

Although it remains to be seen if Fury will acquit himself well in the ring, his star power could go a long way toward helping bring Strowman to the next level.

Wyatt Tweet About Rollins Burning Firefly Funhouse

Monday's episode of Raw ended with Seth Rollins invading the Firefly Funhouse and attacking Bray Wyatt. Rollins then destroyed the Funhouse and set it ablaze.

Rollins tweeted the following regarding his actions:

Wyatt then tweeted that Ramblin' Rabbit perished in the fire, although Ramblin' Rabbit has made a habit of coming back from the dead, much like Kenny from South Park:

Also, Wyatt tweeted to Rollins that he forgave him for burning down the Firefly Funhouse:

Wyatt noted that "not everyone" forgives Rollins, which is seemingly a nod to his Fiend character since Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse persona and Fiend gimmick are kept separate.

Rollins decided to hunt down Wyatt at the Firefly Funhouse after getting attacked by The Fiend on multiple occasions.

At Hell in a Cell, the referee stopped the match between Rollins and The Fiend when Rollins used a sledgehammer. Despite that, The Fiend rose up and put Rollins in the Mandible Claw, which resulted in blood spilling out of Rollins' mouth.

On Friday's episode of SmackDown, the match between Rollins and Roman Reigns was interrupted when The Fiend broke through the ring and pulled Rollins under. Rollins managed to escape, but it marked another instance of The Fiend getting inside Rollins' head.

Prior to Rollins burning down the Firefly Funhouse, it was announced Monday night that Rollins and The Fiend will face off at Crown Jewel on Oct. 31 in Saudi Arabia in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the Universal Championship. This is despite the fact that they were selected to different brands in the WWE draft.

Crown Jewel could mark the last time Rollins and The Fiend meet for the foreseeable future, and WWE is going all out to increase interest in the rivalry.

Reported Backstage News on WWE Draft Decisions

Real-life relationships reportedly played a significant role in where Superstars landed in the WWE draft on Friday and Monday.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Daniel Yanofsky of WrestlingInc.com), Charlotte Flair, Aleister Black, Andrade and Zelina Vega all ended up on Raw for that very reason.

Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman is reportedly high on Black and wanted him on the red brand. Since WWE wanted to keep Andrade and Vega together, they had to go to Raw as well because Black and Vega are married. Also, Charlotte is dating Andrade, so she moved to Raw as well.

Charlotte's switch to Raw explains why she abruptly dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship back to Bayley on last week's episode of SmackDown.

Additionally, Carmella was put on SmackDown and 24/7 champion R-Truth was placed on Raw, which suggests their storyline focused on the 24/7 title is now over.

Carmella was reportedly moved to SmackDown since boyfriend Corey Graves is exclusive to the blue brand as an announcer, while Truth is on Raw since the original idea for the 24/7 title was to spice up the third hour of Raw.

With the Raw and SmackDown rosters officially set aside from some potential free-agent signings, WWE can now move forward with the true brand split that was previously muddied by the Wild Card Rule.

