Mo Salah, Joel Matip Train Ahead of Manchester United vs. Liverpool

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2019

Liverpool's Joel Matip, left, and his teammate Mohamed Salah stand at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Liverpool's hopes of beating bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday and padding their lead at the top of the Premier League have been increased by forward Mohamed Salah and centre-back Joel Matip returning to training. 

David Lynch of the London Evening Standard confirmed the participation of two of the Reds' key players:

Salah's presence is vital as part of a prolific front three alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Meanwhile, Matip has been the best central defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk this season, but he's been recovering from a knock picked up during a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in September.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Liverpool Chief: Fans Want Prem Title the Most

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Liverpool Chief: Fans Want Prem Title the Most

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online

    Matip in Contention for Man Utd

    Liverpool defender returns to training ahead of Oct. 20 clash

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Matip in Contention for Man Utd

    Liverpool defender returns to training ahead of Oct. 20 clash

    Liverpool FC
    via Liverpool FC

    Liverpool Owners: Sporting Director on Par with Klopp

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Liverpool Owners: Sporting Director on Par with Klopp

    via mirror

    Alaba and Goretzka Back for Bayern

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alaba and Goretzka Back for Bayern

    FC Bayern Munich
    via FC Bayern Munich