Mo Salah, Joel Matip Train Ahead of Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Liverpool's hopes of beating bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday and padding their lead at the top of the Premier League have been increased by forward Mohamed Salah and centre-back Joel Matip returning to training.

David Lynch of the London Evening Standard confirmed the participation of two of the Reds' key players:

Salah's presence is vital as part of a prolific front three alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Meanwhile, Matip has been the best central defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk this season, but he's been recovering from a knock picked up during a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in September.

