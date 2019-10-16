Chris Jericho Beats Darby Allin with Help from Jake Hager, Retains AEW Title

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Chris Jericho defeated Darby Allin in a Philadelphia Street Fight to retain the All Elite Wrestling World Championship on Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jericho was in trouble despite having Allin's hands tied behind his back, but Inner Circle stablemate Jake Hager saved the day by knocking Allin off the rope, allowing Jericho to get the submission via Walls of Jericho.

Jericho was sporting some makeup during the bout to mimic Allin's signature look in what turned out to be a match featuring plenty of action:

Wednesday marked Jericho's first title defense since beating Adam "Hangman" Page in the main event of All Out to become the first AEW World champion.

While a title match between Jericho and Cody was already announced for next month's Full Gear pay-per-view, Allin earned a shot at the championship by beating Jimmy Havoc in a No. 1 contender's match on last week's AEW Dynamite.

Allin won that match in impressive fashion, and he then went after Jericho one week in advance of their clash. During a melee involving Jericho and his Inner Circle, as well as Cody, Dustin Rhodes, Page and The Young Bucks, Allin made his way down the ramp on his skateboard and attacked Jericho.

Given the chaotic nature of the brawl, it was only fitting that the title match between Jericho and Allin was made into a Philadelphia Street Fight, where anything goes.

While Jericho is one of the most successful wrestlers in the history of the sport, Allin was a relative unknown before signing with AEW. That has quickly changed, though, due to his performances on some pretty big stages thus far.

Prior to the title match against Jericho, Allin put himself on the map at Fyter Fest in June when he fought Cody to a 20-minute time limit draw.

After that, he was part of a Triple Threat match against Havoc and Joey Janela at All Out. Although Havoc won the match, Allin arguably provided fans with the most memorable moment in the form of a Coffin Drop through a barrel.

Allin also beat Cima on the first episode of AEW Dark the week prior to his win against Havoc, which gave him a strong resume during his short tenure in AEW.

Jericho was a definitive favorite in the match because he already had a match against Cody set for Full Gear, but Allin did everything in his power to play spoiler.

While Jericho still managed to prevail, Allin acquitted himself well and showed that he has the potential to be AEW World champion in the not-too-distant future.

Tune in to TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.

