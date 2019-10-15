Trent Alexander-Arnold: 'Setbacks and Knockbacks' Have Made Liverpool Stronger

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold believes the team's outstanding form is a product of their ability to overcome adversity.

The Reds won the UEFA Champions League last term, capping off a memorable season in which they also came close to Premier League glory. In the top flight in 2019-20, they have won all eight of their games so far, establishing an eight-point lead over rivals Manchester City.

Speaking about the development of the side, Alexander-Arnold referenced low points that have helped the team push on, per Premier League Productions (h/t the Liverpool website):

"The players that we have in our side have all had failures before, we've all had setbacks and knockbacks.

"We've really bounced back from there and got to where we are now and where we are as a team. The biggest example of that is probably the fact that we lost the Champions League final the season before and were able to use that as motivation to get back there and win it the next season.

"It's something a lot of teams aren't capable of, but we've showed that we are and we're able to get better from disappointment."

As Miguel Delaney of The Independent noted, Jurgen Klopp's side are on an incredible run of wins and close to matching a Premier League record:

The spirit and determination Alexander-Arnold referenced was on show in the team's last game, where they needed a stoppage-time penalty to get the better of Leicester City.

Football writer Leanne Prescott hailed the mentality of the Reds that ensured they kept fighting for the win until the final embers of a fierce contest at Anfield:

The drive among the Liverpool players is testament to the attitude instilled in them by Klopp. Having won the Champions League and accumulated 97 points in the Premier League last term, it would have been easy for some complacency to creep into their play.

However, there's a hunger among the Reds to not only go far in the Champions League again, but one better in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Alexander-Arnold has been crucial to the team's progression into an elite outfit. Not only has he given the side a local identity, he's one of the best attacking full-backs in the world. Match of the Day summed up how effective he's been for Liverpool:

Liverpool will be looking to extend their winning sequence to 18 on Sunday, when they visit Old Trafford to take on bitter rivals Manchester United.

While the prospect of a trip to the Theatre of Dreams would have been daunting in years gone by, United are struggling for form in the buildup to the fixture and sit 12th in the table. With that in mind, Alexander-Arnold and his Liverpool team-mates will be disappointed if they don't head back to Merseyside with three points.