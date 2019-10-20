Who Were the MVPs of Raw, SmackDown and NXT for Week of Oct. 20?

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Monday Night Raw didn't lend itself to many honorable mentions. Most of the show was dedicated to the second half of the draft with filler matches that were ultimately meaningless taking up the rest of the show.

At best, Becky Lynch would be the next in line to take the top spot with her pinfall victory over Charlotte Flair to open the night. However, since the stakes were low and these two have feuded enough, another win for Lynch is easily forgettable.

NXT was a weak week for MVPs, too. Most matches weren't particularly important and had obvious winners before they started, so no one had a chance to make a big impression.

An argument could be made that Damian Priest's victory over Pete Dunne was the biggest of his career and that Io Shirai has put her name back in the discussion to face Shayna Baszler by beating Kayden Carter, but neither of those are MVP-worthy.

The runner-up for SmackDown this week is Roman Reigns, who nearly won the Intercontinental Championship before teaming with Daniel Bryan to beat King Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event and take on the role of captain of Team Hogan for Crown Jewel.

Had he won that title, he would have taken the top spot as MVP for this whole week.