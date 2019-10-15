Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis' Injury and Possible Iguodala Trade

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers fans can relax: Anthony Davis is going to be fine.

The six-time NBA All-Star suffered what was believed to be a Grade 1 right thumb sprain in a preseason game Saturday, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Monday's MRI results confirmed that the thumb "returned clean."

L.A. likely held its collective breath when Davis did not return after leaving the game in the first quarter of the Lakers' 91-77 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in China.

The team chose to wait until Davis was back in L.A. to take a closer look at his thumb.

If the scan would have revealed a torn ligament, Davis' injury would have been reminiscent of a similar injury incurred by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who has been out for over a month.

As it stands, Davis could return in time for the Lakers' first regular-season game Oct. 22 or shortly thereafter.

Not surprisingly, head coach Frank Vogel sat Davis for Monday's preseason 104-98 win against the Golden State Warriors and will likely opt to scratch him for the team's remaining two exhibition games this week.

Davis was brought to L.A. in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans back in June.

In exchange for their franchise cornerstone, the Pelicans received Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks (including the No. 4 overall).

The 26-year-old power forward has a reputation for being injury-prone, but he hasn't missed more than 21 games in any single season until last year, when he only suited up for 56 games in New Orleans.

Despite the small sample size of games and limited minutes, Davis still averaged 25.9 points, 12 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 blocks per game.

"I think a lot of stuff that I did in New Orleans, people saw and heard about," Davis told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "But then again, people said, 'Well, it was New Orleans.' I think the big question is, 'All right, let's see what he can do on a big stage.'"

Luckily for Lakers fans, they'll still get the chance to see what Davis can do on the big stage soon enough.

Andre Iguodala Headed West?

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

If Andre Iguodala is bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, he reportedly has his eyes on two teams in particular.

The Los Angeles Lakers, along with the L.A. Clippers, are the clear front-runners, according to Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski appeared on the Lowe Post podcast last week, where he shared some insight on Iguodala's situation with Memphis.

"It's the two L.A. teams," Wojnarowski told ESPN's Zach Lowe. "It's the Lakers, and it's the Clippers. If there is a buyout at some point, and if Memphis can't trade him, that's where that will come down to those two teams. Memphis is willing to hold on to him, and Iguodala is OK with sitting right now."

Iggy was traded by the Golden State Warriors to the Grizzlies back in June as part of a salary dump in order to be able to afford D'Angelo Russell, who they acquired in a sign-and-trade from the Brooklyn Nets for four years and $117 million.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP joined the Warriors in 2013 and was an integral part of their five-year run in the Finals that resulted in three championships.

Though he only averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during the regular season, Iguodala still found ways to step in up in the playoffs.

In the postseason, the 35-year old improved his numbers to 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists per outing.

Should Memphis buy out Iggy's $17.2 million contract, there's a strong belief that he'll look to the Lakers first because of the history he has with Rob Pelinka.

When the Lakers general manager was still an agent, Iguodala was one of his clients.

Additionally, LeBron James has an affinity for smart basketball players, and Iguodala is known around the league for being a basketball savant who could be a major contributor to any championship-contending team.

For now, though, Iguodala will have to exercise some patience.

Last month, Chris Herrington of the Daily Memphian reported the veteran guard and the Grizzlies had agreed to let the veteran skip training camp and not be a part of the team's "active plans" when the season begins while they explore deals.

While Iguodala could be traded at any time, the market isn't quite there because there are a lot of players who won't be available until Dec. 15.

That's when players who signed free-agent deals this past summer will be eligible to be dealt.