Colts' Darius Leonard Says He Contemplated Retirement After Week 2 Concussion

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

As he recovered from the concussion he suffered in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard began pondering his future in the NFL.

"The third week, that's when I really started thinking, 'Wait a minute. Now I have a wife and kid. I've had a headache for three weeks. Will I ever be the same? Do I keep playing?'" Leonard said in an interview with The Athletic's Stephen Holder. "You have those thoughts in the back of your head."

Leonard added that he grew frustrated during the recovery process because of the nebulous nature of concussions. There wasn't a firm rehab plan for him to follow in order to speed up his return to the field.

Holder explained how serious the effects from the concussion were in the weeks after the game: "So severe, in fact, that Leonard was told by the team's medical staff to stay home from the Colts' practice facility for nearly two weeks. He would come in and undergo daily tests, then head home and look for a dark and quiet corner of the house to occupy."

Leonard received the green light from team doctors last week, when the Colts were on their bye.

Holder wrote that the 2018 All-Pro spoke to teammates who had suffered concussions, which provided him with a level of reassurance regarding his previous concerns.

Leonard wouldn't have been the first NFL player to retire at a relatively young age over long-term health worries stemming from serious head injuries.

Chris Borland, a third-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2014, walked away after his rookie year, saying at the time he didn't think playing in the NFL was "worth the risk."

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski speculated he has experienced 20 concussions before retiring this year when he was 29.

While not concussion-related, Andrew Luck shocked the sports world when he abruptly hung up his cleats, telling reporters his numerous injury problems removed his passion for the game.