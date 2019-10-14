Panthers' Cam Newton's Foot Injury Has Healed; Likely to Practice After Bye Week

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers could be forced to choose between quarterbacks Cam Newton and Kyle Allen sooner rather than later.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Newton, who has been out since re-aggravating a Lisfranc injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, "is expected to be ready to practice after the team's bye this week" because his foot has "healed well."

"Panthers have said they will make a QB determination when Newton is healthy," Schefter added. "That looks to be coming soon."

Newton originally suffered the foot injury in Week 3 of the preseason.

Kyle Allen has been starting since Week 3 in Newton's place. The 23-year-old has gone 4-0 in that stretch with 907 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions on 65.6 percent completion.

Newton addressed the situation in a 15-minute YouTube video uploaded to his personal channel on Sept. 27.

"It could very well be a week," the 2015 NFL MVP said, in part, about taking his time in recovery. "Or two weeks. It could be three weeks, it could be four weeks, it could be six weeks. But I have to understand and know if it takes that time I trust in this team that they will—we will—still be in a great situation by the time I get back."

The problem now is that Carolina may be in too great of a situation without Newton for him to get his starting job back.

Sunday, Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman wrote about the unexpected but tangible decision looming over the Panthers between Allen and Newton.

"No one really saw this coming," an anonymous Panthers team source told Freeman, "and now it's a tough decision."

Freeman added more context:

"One AFC general manager tells me he believes the trade market for Newton would be robust, and maybe as many as 10 teams would be interested. The concern teams have, this GM said, is Newton's health.

"There are other teams, however, that think Newton has little left. Front-office personnel for these teams also believe that the Panthers privately think this as well."

When fully healthy, Newton has been one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. However, the 2011 top overall pick has been hampered by injury since March 2017 when he underwent surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff. His right shoulder continued to ail him throughout last season, and Newton had an arthroscopic procedure done in January.

Newton's 2018 season ended two weeks prematurely due to his ailing shoulder. Allen started the regular-season finale against New Orleans and went 16-of-27 for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

What could be getting lost in this is running back Christian McCaffrey, who has been the team's most valuable player regardless of which quarterback has been under center. McCaffrey has made it much easier for Allen to step in and succeed, leading the league with 618 rushing yards. The 23-year-old also has seven rushing touchdowns to go along with 305 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions.

So whether the Panthers decide to stick with Allen or go back to Newton, it's McCaffrey who will give 4-2 Carolina a shot at keeping pace with 5-1 New Orleans in the NFC South.

Newton's current five-year, $103.8 million contract runs with the Panthers through the 2020 season, while Allen's two-year, $1.05 million contract he signed last year as an undrafted rookie will expire after this season.