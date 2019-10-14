Tyson Fury Upset Promoter, Draft Issues, Updated Crown Jewel Card in WWE Roundup

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Tyson Fury Didn't Tell Boxing Promoter of WWE Deal

A lot of wrestling fans were surprised when Tyson Fury took on a headline role during the Fox debut of Friday Night SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. It turns out they weren't alone.

Frank Warren, the heavyweight boxing champion's promoter, explained Monday on TalkSPORT's Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast the British superstar didn't alert him to his plans until the deal was in place.

"No, he didn't [discuss it with me]. He's done it and we've discussed it afterwards," Warren said. "I'd be a liar if I said I was pleased with it. I'd prefer him not to do it, but he's doing it."

He added: "I'd prefer he didn't do it because it could jeopardize his boxing career. But he's doing it and he's his own man. In some ways, I suppose it's keeping him focused and keeping fit and well."

Fury is scheduled to take on Braun Strowman in a match at Crown Jewel on Oct. 31 in Saudi Arabia. It's likely to become more of a gimmick clash featuring a battle of strength given the boxing star's lack of professional wrestling training, but it's helped create some mainstream hype.

The heavyweight champ, who scored a unanimous-decision victory over Otto Wallin in September, is expected to battle Deontay Wilder in a rematch early next year. Their first meeting last December finished in a controversial split-decision draw.

Draft Order Mistake; Superstars Frustrated with Segments

Keen-eyed WWE viewers may have noticed during SmackDown's portion of the draft last Friday that the order Superstars were chosen seemed familiar.

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc. noted that was because the picks followed the same order as the pre-draft list posted on WWE's official website:

Not only did it ruin the suspense, but it killed the kayfabe and destroyed any storylines associated with certain Superstars being drafted too high or too low.

Meanwhile, WWE aired prerecorded segments during the draft that led to “eye-rolling backstage,” according to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co. One wrestler told Davis:

"[WWE] can't help themselves. It always makes me cringe when you see them trying so hard to show everyone how mainstream they are. It actually makes the company look worse because it is so obvious to the people watching at home that the NFL guys being asked to talk about WWE don't know anything about current wrestling. We'll never shake off the stigma with mainstream media if Vince [McMahon] keeps scripting silly stuff on the shows."

It will be interesting to see whether similar segments air during the draft's conclusion on Monday Night Raw.

Two Matches Added to Crown Jewel Card

On Monday, WWE announced the addition of two matches to the Crown Jewel card:

Mansoor, a Saudi Arbia native, won a 51-wrestler battle royal at Super ShowDown in his home country in June. Now, the NXT Superstar will face off with one of the business' best in-ring workers.

The nine-team brawl will feature The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, The Revival, The O.C., Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and The B-Team.

Winners of the match will take home the World Cup and the moniker the Best Tag Team in the World.

Those two matches join three others previously announced:

Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez ( WWE Championship)

vs. Cain Velasquez ( Championship) Team Hogan (Seth Rollins captain) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton captain)

Strowman vs. Fury

Crown Jewel will air on the WWE Network starting at 1 p.m. ET (kickoff show at 12 p.m. ET) on Halloween.