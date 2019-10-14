NBA Rumors: Kyle Kuzma, More Players Lost Sponsorships over China Controversy

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma speaks during the NBA basketball team's media day in El Segundo, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The aftermath of the pro-Hong Kong tweet sent by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey included a swift rebuke from the Chinese government and several companies and broadcasters pulling out of business arrangements with the NBA

But China's response to Morey's tweet also directly impacted several NBA players, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:

"Sources told The Athletic that several Lakers and Nets players lost money over broken deals in Shanghai that involved sponsorship appearances. China was fully halting business with the NBA and its players. As The Athletic’s Bill Oram reported from Shenzhen, Kyle Kuzma was set to announce new sponsorship deals while in China, but they were scrapped once the team arrived in Shanghai because of the controversy.

"This coincides with what happened to the Rockets. Sources told The Athletic that at least two Houston players had sponsorship negotiations stall out in China after the impact of Morey’s post began to spiral."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

