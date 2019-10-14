Report: Klay Thompson's Anta Shoe Deal 'Not in Jeopardy' After Daryl Morey Tweet

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Klay Thompson's endorsement deal with Chinese shoe company Anta reportedly will not be affected by Daryl Morey's tweet in support of the Hong Kong protestors, according to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

Per that report, Anta publicly announced it would "suspend contract negotiations with the NBA," making it one of several Chinese companies and broadcasters to react to Morey's since-deleted "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong" tweet.

But per Thompson's report, that fallout won't include Anta's signature athlete:

"I'm told Thompson's deal is not in jeopardy. Thompson is the face of the brand. In 2016, he re-upped with the Chinese shoe company for a 10-year deal worth up to $80 million. His shoe sales have grown exponentially since he first signed with Anta in 2014. Thompson and his shoe company are expecting big things out of their relationship."

Per that report, Anta expects to sell over a million pairs of the KT5, Thompson's latest signature shoe. The KT4 sold over 750,000 pairs.