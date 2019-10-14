Report: Klay Thompson's Anta Shoe Deal 'Not in Jeopardy' After Daryl Morey Tweet

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on prior to his foul shot after injuring his knee against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Klay Thompson's endorsement deal with Chinese shoe company Anta reportedly will not be affected by Daryl Morey's tweet in support of the Hong Kong protestors, according to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

Per that report, Anta publicly announced it would "suspend contract negotiations with the NBA," making it one of several Chinese companies and broadcasters to react to Morey's since-deleted "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong" tweet. 

But per Thompson's report, that fallout won't include Anta's signature athlete:

"I'm told Thompson's deal is not in jeopardy. Thompson is the face of the brand. In 2016, he re-upped with the Chinese shoe company for a 10-year deal worth up to $80 million. His shoe sales have grown exponentially since he first signed with Anta in 2014. Thompson and his shoe company are expecting big things out of their relationship."

Per that report, Anta expects to sell over a million pairs of the KT5, Thompson's latest signature shoe. The KT4 sold over 750,000 pairs. 

Related

    Ranking the Top 15 PGs Entering the Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the Top 15 PGs Entering the Season

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Dwight Will Remind Lakers Fans of What's at Stake with AD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dwight Will Remind Lakers Fans of What's at Stake with AD

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Four Players Who Will Regret Their FA Decisions 😬

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Four Players Who Will Regret Their FA Decisions 😬

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr: Curry Is 'in His Sweet Spot' with Experience, Conditioning

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Kerr: Curry Is 'in His Sweet Spot' with Experience, Conditioning

    Tamryn Spruill
    via Warriors Wire