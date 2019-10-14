Manchester United's Victor Lindelof Backs Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is "probably" in no danger of losing his job at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new campaign, winning just twice in eight Premier League matches.

They sit 12th in the table:

Solskjaer started his tenure in remarkable fashion last December when he replaced Jose Mourinho as interim manager.

The Norwegian oversaw a run of 14 wins in his first 17 games in charge in all competitions.

A woeful end to last term and poor start to the new campaign means the Norwegian's overall record is now far below-par for a United boss, and there have been rumours he could be sacked if results do not turn around quickly:

Lindelof is confident Solskjaer can handle the pressure and is not in immediate danger of losing his job, per Swedish outlet Expressen (h/t Metro):



"He's very good. A coach that is easy to talk to and discuss with and who has a good balance when he should be tough and when he should not be tough. Since then he has been in the club himself as a player and knows what it takes to succeed there and he has a lot of control.

"You are used to criticism. When you are in United, everything gets much bigger. There are more people watching, more people writing about the club than any other club.

"For him it is probably nothing new, he himself has been a player there, then things went a little better for the club, but he knows exactly what it takes to be a player and how much pressure there is on us. There is probably no danger to him."

Solskjaer's only previous experience managing in the Premier League was back in 2014, when he oversaw Cardiff City's relegation back to the Championship and was subsequently sacked.

His appointment as Mourinho's replacement was perhaps not on the basis of his managerial acumen—although he has won two Norwegian titles with Molde—but due to his historic connection to the club as a player.

The 46-year-old is a legend at Old Trafford having won six Premier League titles during his 11 years as a striker in Manchester and most notably netting the winner against Bayern Munich in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final.

As a result, he has largely had the backing of United's fans even through poor performances.

According to James Ducker in the Telegraph, Solskjaer also still has the backing of United's hierarchy, who are prepared to give him time to turn the side's form around.



Sunday's clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford, though, could prove another chastening experience given the Reds are on a run of 17 consecutive league wins.