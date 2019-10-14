WWE Raw Preview: Night 2 of the Draft and More for October 14

Credit: WWE.com

The 2019 WWE draft kicked off Friday night on SmackDown with a few surprising transactions that left both the blue brand and Raw with some new faces and exciting possibilities.

The draft continues Monday, with Superstars such as WWE champion Brock Lesnar, universal titleholder Seth Rollins, The New Day, Daniel Bryan, SmackDown women's champion Bayley and Charlotte Flair all up for grabs.

Who will end up where? The answer to that question remains the biggest mystery entering this week's show.

Raw Acquisitions on Night One of WWE Draft

Becky Lynch

The O.C.

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens

Natalya

The Viking Raiders

Nikki Cross

The Street Profits

EC3

Eric Young

Sin Cara

Already Announced

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks for the No. 1 pick in the draft

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Viking Raiders vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks Battle for Draft Positioning

Just when you thought the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks wrapped up inside Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6 and came to a definitive conclusion when they were drafted to different shows Friday night, WWE books them in another showdown—this time to determine which brand gets the first pick of night two of the draft.

The Man was the first overall pick of the draft for Raw and The Boss was taken at No. 7 by the blue brand, demonstrating their overall value. They will kick off the flagship Monday night in a high-stakes showdown that will determine the landing spot for some of WWE's premier Superstars.

The question is whether WWE is willing to put Banks over Lynch.

It would seem silly to have Raw win the first pick for the second night in a row, particularly when SmackDown is supposed to be the new 'A' show. Yet, the idea of The Boss defeating the No. 1 overall pick seems implausible.

The one thing that could make that a reality is the introduction of a new rivalry for Lynch. With Banks gone to SmackDown, we have no real obvious No. 1 contender to her Raw women's title. However, Asuka's part in a pinfall victory over her a week ago would seemingly set her up for a championship opportunity.

Might The Kabuki Warriors rear their heads and ensure Banks leaves victorious, thus securing Monday night's top draft pick for the blue brand?

Tag Team Gold On The Line

A week ago, The Viking Raiders obliterated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a non-title match. Monday, Erik and Ivar look to turn another win over the same opposition into their first championship reign on the main roster.

The tandem has been impressive of late, particularly when given something more challenging or interesting to work with besides the one-dimensional squash matches. They have been able to showcase their ferocity, intensity and smashmouth offense.

As a result, they are over and the best bet to run with the championships in the new era of Raw.

The question is whether WWE pulls the proverbial trigger Monday night.

That is likely dependent upon its plans for Ziggler and Roode. If they are to be split up in the draft, they will drop the titles Monday night and firmly establish The Viking Raiders as the faces of the tag team division.

If not, do not be surprised if the heels deal Erik and Ivar their first significant defeat, probably in an underhanded manner, to keep the feud rolling.

What's Next for Seth Rollins and The Fiend?

Bray Wyatt was drafted to SmackDown Friday night, taking his Fiend persona with him. Yet, as the start of that show proved, he has unfinished business with universal champion Seth Rollins.

With the Superstars seemingly set for different brands, what is left for the horrifying predator and his Beastslayer prey?

We may find out Monday in what will likely be their final encounter.

Does WWE Creative book an actual match between the two or will a special edition of Firefly Fun House feature a goodbye from Wyatt to his rival?

The answer to that remains unknown, but one this is for certain: If WWE knew Wyatt was heading to the blue brand as part of the draft, why book an indecisive finish at Hell in a Cell that ensured the program would continue.

With every passing day, it appears more and more obvious the match between Wyatt and Rollins never should have taken place at the last pay-per-view.