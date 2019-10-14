LaMelo Ball, Illawarra Hawks Edge out Cairns Taipans in NBL Clash

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2019

WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 14: Lamelo Ball of the Hawks drives to the basket during the round two NBL match between the Illawarra Hawks and the Cairns Taipans at Wollongong Entertainment Centre on October 14, 2019 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Matt King/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball had nine points as the Illawarra Hawks edged a thriller against the Cairns Taipans on Monday in Wollongong, Australia, for their first win of the 2019-20 NBL season.

An 89-88 win for the hosts at The Sandpit came courtesy of a last-second free throw from AJ Ogilvy, who had missed two from the line moments earlier.

Ball was at his explosive best only in spurts, as team-mates Todd Blanchfield (20), Aaron Brooks (19) and AJ Ogilvy (19) led the way in scoring:

Still, the 18-year-old played a part, contributing five rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes.

Cairns led by five at the end of the first quarter and half-time, but a brilliant start to the third from the hosts meant the Hawks had a 66-60 lead entering the fourth.

Ball found the target from the free-throw line early in the fourth to stretch Illawarra's lead, but Cairns clawed back to parity before going ahead. As Blanchfield kept the Hawks in contention at the line, D.J. Newbill hit successive threes for the Taipans.

Ball then produced a moment of magic to get Illawarra back within a point when he set up Ogilvy with a sensational pass:

A previously subdued crowd cranked up the atmosphere as the close drew nearer.

Ogilvy missed two from the free-throw line with less than a minute remaining to give Cairns an opportunity to take the win, but after brilliant defence from the hosts, he was given his chance at redemption when he was fouled with barely a second left on the clock. He then hit the target at the first opportunity to seal the tightest of victories.

