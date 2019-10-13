Jets' Le'Veon Bell, Jamal Adams Celebrate Cowboys Win with Meme, Stephen A. Video

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell and Jamal Adams savored the New York Jets' 24-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys on social media, but nobody enjoyed the result more than Stephen A. Smith.

Bell and Adams had different ways to express their emotions, with Adams including a clip from Smith's postgame reaction:

Smith loves few things more than trolling Cowboys fans, so his full reaction is well worth watching:

The Jets got their first victory of the season Sunday, while the Cowboys dropped their third straight game.

Dak Prescott scored on a four-yard touchdown run with 43 seconds remaining, but the Cowboys failed on their two-point conversion attempt when Prescott's pass to Jason Witten fell incomplete.