Saints Respond to Pope Francis' Tweet After Win vs. Jaguars: '#Blessed'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars never had a chance.

Pope Francis shared a message of thanks to his followers on Sunday morning that included the word "Saints." However, he hashtagged it, which automatically and amusingly put the New Orleans Saints' logo behind it.

As a result, the Saints were feeling #Blessed after their 13-6 win over Jacksonville:

Whether it was divine intervention or a formidable secondary that has played well most of the season, the Saints figured out a way to contain Gardner Minshew II throughout the contest. He finished 14-of-29 for 163 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception and was unable to generate any momentum on his home field.

On the other side, Teddy Bridgewater did just enough at 24-of-36 for 240 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions and one tweet from the pope.