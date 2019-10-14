Liechtenstein vs. Italy: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Italy have the chance to make history on Tuesday, when they visit Liechtenstein in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying.

Per Football Italia, Roberto Mancini and his troops are one win away from breaking the nation's all-time win-streak record, currently sitting at eight:

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker) have named the Italians overwhelming 1-50 favourites, while the hosts come in at 33-1. A draw carries odds of 20-1.

British fans can watch via Sky Go, while American viewers can tune in using ESPN+. The match will start at 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET.

Liechtenstein are not expected to put up much of a fight, having lost their first match against the Azzurri 6-0 in March.

Here are the highlights of that one-sided contest:

Liechtenstein have collected two points so far, scoring twice and conceding 20 goals. Their most recent outing was a draw against Armenia.

Italy have already won Group J to book their ticket for the Euro 2020 finals, in what has been an excellent qualifying campaign.

After missing on qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Mancini has the Azzurri back on the right track, per sports writer Giancarlo Rinaldi:

With their spot in the Euro 2020 tournament secured and the weakest team in the group on the schedule, the Italians are likely to rotate the squad and give some of their youngsters and fringe players a chance.

Federico Bernardeschi and Nicolo Zaniolo both came off the bench in Saturday's win over Greece and are likely to get the starting nod this time around.

There could also be minutes in store for the likes of Alessio Romagnoli and Cristiano Biraghi, while Alex Meret could be in goal after an impressive start to the season for Napoli.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-3 Italy