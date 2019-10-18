5 Feuds on WWE SmackDown That Must Happen Before End of 2019

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

It should come as no surprise that the 2019 WWE draft heavily favored Friday Night SmackDown given the blue brand's recent move to Fox.

For the first time in more than 15 years, WWE champion Brock Lesnar will be the property of SmackDown. He will be joined by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt—one of the company's hottest acts—and the entire New Day, a staple of the blue brand since 2017.

Thanks to the ever-unpredictable draft, SmackDown also picked up the likes of Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Bayley and Shinsuke Nakamura, among others.

With the show quickly surpassing Raw's ratings on USA Network, it's safe to say WWE will be putting most of its effort into making SmackDown the company's A-show for the foreseeable future.

Between a loaded main event scene and a tag team division with plenty of potential, SmackDown has a stacked roster heading into the final stretch of 2019. Some storylines have already begun to take shape, while others are bound to kick off in the coming weeks.

SmackDown's latest new era brings tons of exciting possibilities. These are the five feuds that would make for must-see programming on Friday nights and need to happen before the calendar year comes to a close.