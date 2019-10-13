Seahawks' Will Dissly Out vs. Browns with Non-Contact Achilles Injury

Seahawks' Will Dissly Out vs. Browns with Non-Contact Achilles InjuryOctober 13, 2019
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with an Achilles injury.
John Boyle, Seahawks digital media reporter, announced Dissly wouldn't return.
Per Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest, the injury occurred when Dissly's leg buckled as he turned around to catch a pass from Russell Wilson.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Browns GM: OBJ Rumor Is Fake News
John Dorsey denies report that Cleveland is listening to trade offers for Odell