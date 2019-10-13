Seahawks' Will Dissly Out vs. Browns with Non-Contact Achilles Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with an Achilles injury.

John Boyle, Seahawks digital media reporter, announced Dissly wouldn't return.

Per Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest, the injury occurred when Dissly's leg buckled as he turned around to catch a pass from Russell Wilson.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

