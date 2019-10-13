Seahawks' Will Dissly Out vs. Browns with Non-Contact Achilles Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 13, 2019

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (88) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with an Achilles injury. 

John Boyle, Seahawks digital media reporter, announced Dissly wouldn't return.

Per Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest, the injury occurred when Dissly's leg buckled as he turned around to catch a pass from Russell Wilson

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Browns GM: OBJ Rumor Is Fake News

    John Dorsey denies report that Cleveland is listening to trade offers for Odell

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns GM: OBJ Rumor Is Fake News

    John Dorsey denies report that Cleveland is listening to trade offers for Odell

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tyreek Hill Will to Play for First Time Since Opener

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Tyreek Hill Will to Play for First Time Since Opener

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    McCaffrey, Panthers Dominate Jameis, Bucs in London

    CMC's two TDs lead to Carolina's London victory over the Bucs 🇬🇧

    NFL logo
    NFL

    McCaffrey, Panthers Dominate Jameis, Bucs in London

    CMC's two TDs lead to Carolina's London victory over the Bucs 🇬🇧

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Falcons Not Looking to Make Quick Move on HC Quinn

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Falcons Not Looking to Make Quick Move on HC Quinn

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com