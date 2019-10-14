Sweden vs. Spain: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Alberto Saiz/Associated Press

Spain will have another opportunity to qualify for UEFA Euro 2020 on Tuesday, when they face Sweden in Group F.

Per Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker), Spain are the 8-11 favourites, while Sweden carry odds of 4-1. A draw comes in at 5-2.

La Roja have a six-point lead over the Swedes and can win the group if Romania drop points against Norway. A top-two finish will suffice to ensure passage to Euro 2020.

British viewers can tune in via Sky Go, while those in the U.S. can watch via Univision NOW. Kick-off will be at 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET.

Spain celebrated Sergio Ramos' record-breaking 168th cap against Norway in their last outing, and they nearly gave the veteran defender the perfect way to do it:

The 2008 and 2012 champions appeared to be on their way to Euro 2020 until Kepa Arrizabalaga committed a horrible error in the box, handing Norway a penalty. Joshua King tied things up, meaning Spain will have to wait until at least Tuesday to book their spot.

Romania and Sweden both won their first fixtures of the break, keeping things tight in the race for second place in the group. The Swedes lead Romania by one point and Norway by four. All of the teams will have two matches left to play in the next international break in November.

The mistake from Kepa will reignite discussions over who should start in goal for Spain. The Chelsea man has already said he welcomes the rivalry with Manchester United's David De Gea:

More questions arise further up the pitch. While Ramos has been a longtime standout for the team, it has been difficult to find a consistent playing partner for the 33-year-old since Gerard Pique retired from Spain.

Per Alex Kirkland of The Spanish Football Podcast, it has been something of a revolving door at the back:

Fabian Ruiz was a standout against Norway and should retain his spot in the starting XI, while Santi Cazorla impressed off the bench and may be in line to start.

Sweden cruised to a 4-0 win over Malta in their last outing, but it's worth noting their opponents have lost every single one of their matches since beating Faroe Islands on the opening matchday.

Sebastian Larsson scored twice, while RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg is also capable of doing damage if he's given too much space.

Prediction: Sweden 1-2 Spain