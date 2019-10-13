Tottenham Predictions, Players to Watch Before Final International Break of 2019

Ian Walton/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur will have the chance to turn their season around after the international break with a stretch of six matches in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

With the exception of a visit to Liverpool on October 27, the schedule doesn't appear too daunting for Spurs, who won just one of their last six matches across all competitions before the current break.

Here is a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as predictions:

October 19: Spurs vs. Watford, Premier League (2-0)

October 22: Spurs vs. Red Star Belgrade, Champions League (2-1)

October 27: Liverpool vs. Spurs, Premier League (3-1)

November 3: Everton vs. Spurs, Premier League (1-1)

November 6: Red Star Belgrade vs. Spurs, Champions League (0-0)

November 9: Spurs vs. Sheffield United, Premier League (2-0)

Lucas Moura

One of the club's most influential players during last season's Champions League run, Lucas has only started two Premier League matches this season, with his most recent start coming in the Carabao Cup loss against Colchester.

The 27-year-old's continued absence from the starting XI is baffling former full-back Alan Hutton:

Lucas wasn't an automatic starter last season, and instead, manager Mauricio Pochettino leaned on him heavily when he rounded into form. It would be a major help to the club if he could do so after the international break, spearheading an attack that has lacked creativity at times.

Paulo Gazzaniga

Spurs' poor start to the season took a turn for the worse in the 3-0 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion, during which Hugo Lloris went down with an arm injury that will sideline him for the foreseeable future.

The London Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick believes it's a good opportunity to see whether replacement Gazzaniga has what it takes to be a full-time starter:

The 27-year-old is a career backup who will now be relied on to help right the ship for a club that began the campaign as a possible title contender. It's a massive responsibility for a player who has never been under this kind of pressure.

Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen

Gazzaniga's success will likely depend on the kind of protection he gets from from his defence, starting with the duo of Alderweireld and Vertonghen.

The latter curiously started the season on the bench but has resumed his spot alongside compatriot Alderweireld. In their last two matches for Spurs, they've conceded an incredible 10 goals, and they desperately need to rebound from that dreadful spell.

Two clean sheets for Belgium against lowly San Marino and Kazakhstan may be the confidence boost the pair needed to turn their club form around, and meetings with Watford and Red Star provide further opportunities to build momentum ahead of the trip to Anfield.