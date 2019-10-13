Nationals' Adam Eaton Credits 'Seinfeld' Character for Doing 'The Opposite'

Scott Kane/Getty Images

Thinking like George Costanza usually doesn't get you far in life, but the strategy worked out well for Adam Eaton on Saturday.

The Washington Nationals outfielder went against his instincts in Game 2 of the NLCS and came through with a big eighth-inning hit in an eventual 3-1 victory.

"Everything I was thinking, they did the opposite," Eaton said after the game, per ESPN. "So I was thinking 3-2 [count] should be a heater here and I'm like, well, that's the opposite, so I should George Costanza it and just go ahead and said breaking ball, and that's what happened."

Eaton was just 4-of-27 (.148) in the playoffs leading to the at-bat but knocked in two key runs with a double.

It was the perfect situation to pull a Costanza, the Seinfeld character who went against his natural instincts in the episode, "The Opposite." The strategy landed George a girlfriend and a job with the New York Yankees, and now, it's put the Nationals two wins away from the World Series.