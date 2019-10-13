Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun Issues Statement on Sexual Discrimination Accusation

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2019

Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun talks about his efforts in building a new basketball program at Saint Joseph, a Division III school, during a news conference on the school's West Hartford, Conn., campus Wednesday, May 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
Pat Eaton-Robb/Associated Press

Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun, currently serving as the head coach of the Saint Joseph's men's basketball team, responded Saturday to accusations of "sexual discrimination and creating a hostile work environment" in the lawsuit filed against the university by former associate athletic director Jaclyn Piscitelli.

His statement read, in part:

"I was stunned and saddened to read the inflated and misleading headlines and the accusations directed at me this past Wednesday, , by an ex-USJ employee and an all-too-eager click-driven media.

"I am angry and hurt that the reputation that I've worked so hard to achieve for over 50 years—actually, for more than 77 years—was so easily dismissed and thrown aside in return for headlines or eyeballs or whatever the appropriate term is here. And I'm especially angry that my career and my name are being used for legal grandstanding instead of in support for the victims of discrimination."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

