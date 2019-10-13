WWE Draft 2019 Results: Best and Worst Picks After SmackDown

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE fans who are debating who won Friday's WWE draft are asking the wrong question. The better, more interesting question is this: Which brand got the tools it needed to succeed on its own terms?

SmackDown, in its new home on Fox, is becoming the more sports-oriented show, complete with the production values akin to that of a major sports entity like the NBA or NFL. Raw, with Paul Heyman at its helm, remains the premier destination for sports entertainment and the sort of theatrical presentation the company built its reputation on.

There's still one more night of drafting left on Monday's Raw. But for now, based on each brand's needs, here are the best and worst picks so far.