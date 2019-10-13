Demetrious Johnson Beats Danny Kingad in ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix

Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

Demetrious Johnson defeated Danny Kingad by unanimous decision in the ONE Championship flyweight grand prix final on Sunday at Sumo Hall in Tokyo.

Johnson became the promotion's No. 1 contender for the flyweight belt, which is currently held by Adriano Moraes. Although he's not the titleholder, he still earned some impressive (and massive) hardware:

With the victory, Johnson is now 30-3-1 for his professional MMA career. Kingad fell to 13-2.

The bout took place on the two-part ONE Championship: Century card, which marked the 100th event of the mixed martial arts promotion. ONE Championship began operations in 2011 and is based out of Singapore.

The second part of the card will take place at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday. Light heavyweight champion Aung La Nsang's fight with challenger Brandon Vera highlights that event.

Fans can live-stream the next edition of ONE Championship: Century through B/R Live.

The 33-year-old Johnson was UFC's inaugural flyweight champion after winning a tournament final over Joseph Benavidez in Sept. 2012. He then successfully defended the belt 11 times over the next five years.

Johnson lost the title to Henry Cejudo after a split decision at UFC 227 in August 2018. He then signed with ONE Championship and entered the flyweight grand prix.

Johnson beat Yuya Wakamatsu by submission in the quarterfinals before earning a unanimous-decision victory over Tatsumitsu Wada in the semifinals.

He is one of MMA's most decorated fighters, and numerous people were impressed by his efforts:

Johnson was a heavy favorite in each of his three matches, so much so that betting on Johnson in a three-fight grand prix parlay would not have netted much of a return, per Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports:

The matchup with Moraes should prove to be an excellent fight, however. The champ is 18-3 for his career, with all three of his losses coming via split decision.