MSU's Mark Dantonio Rips 'Dumb-Ass Question' About Offensive Coaches, Struggles

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Michigan State's offense gained just 149 yards from scrimmage in a 38-0 loss at No. 8 Wisconsin on Saturday.

After the game, Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio didn't take kindly to a question from Hondo Carpenter of SpartanNation.com about whether he should have replaced his offensive coaching staff in the offseason and how he can fix the scoring attack.

"I think that's sort of a dumb-ass question, to be honest with you," Dantonio said per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

MSU has finished 108th, 96th and 126th in scoring in Division I-FBS over the past three full seasons, and they entered Saturday ranked 73rd this season. The Spartans have gone 24-20 since the beginning of 2016.

Despite the offensive issues, MSU should coast to a bowl bid. The 4-3 Spartans should be clear favorites over Big Ten rivals Rutgers, Maryland and Illinois.

However, the Spartans have a couple of tough games looming against a few stout defenses in No. 10 Penn State and No. 16 Michigan, who entered Saturday second and 17th in points allowed per game this season, respectively.

Michigan State isn't without a shortage of offensive talent. Darrell Stewart Jr., a 6'2" senior, is a stout No. 1 wideout who has caught 41 passes for 624 yards and four touchdowns. Leading rusher Elijah Collins has run for 5.3 yards per carry.

But the offense simply hasn't clicked at times this season. MSU has scored just 17 points combined against Wisconsin, No. 4 Ohio State and Arizona State, who ranked in the Top 20 earlier this year. The Spartans have fared far better against unranked teams but haven't been able to generate much offense otherwise.

MSU will now enter its bye week before welcoming PSU into East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 26.